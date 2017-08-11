Duncan ready to hang up his firefighter helmet

A Rothesay man who served Bute as a firefighter for over 30 years retired from the service last week, and was presented with a certificate from Strathclyde Fire and Rescue for his time.

Former Rothessy Academy pupil Duncan Martin, 55, joined the island’s community fire station in 1985, when 19 men applied for three vacancies at the service.

He was part of the Rothesay fire and rescue team until this year, working his way up to the role of crew manager.

Duncan was formerly on call permanently, carrying a pager around with him and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.

Duncan said: “It’s a bit like missing a limb, not having that pager on me all the time anymore, and it will be strange getting used to it.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the service, and I’ve served with many, many good people.

“It’s become a big part of my life, my family have grown up with it and have had to adapt around the demands of it.

“But I’ve decided that my time has arrived.

“The station is in a great position now, it has a great complement of fire fighters about it.

“Some stations struggle with filling the complement but Rothesay doesn’t have that problem.

Duncan will now continue in his role as a director of the Bute Blacksmiths company, which he founded with his brother Barry in 1991.

He is also looking forward to spending more time with his wife Georgann, his three children, his dogs and his horses.