Donations for thrift shop, ‘For Bute’

Rothesay thrift shop ‘For Bute’ got 2017 off to a flying start this week with donations to local causes totalling £3,100.

James McMillan accepted a cheque for £1,000 on behalf of the Waverley Steam Navigation Co, while John McGuigan took an award of £1,000 back to Bute Island Radio’s studio.

Beachwatch Bute’s Sandra MacMillan completed the line-up with their award of £1,100.

Relying entirely on public donations of quality clothing and household items, ‘For Bute’ look forward to a busy year following on from their highly successful 2016 when they passed the remarkable figure of £100,000 raised since the spring of 2013.

Visit www.forbute.org to find out more.