Discussion identifies tourism challenges

Mount Stuart hosted one of a series of events last week, intended to identify the challenges specific to tourism on Bute.

The Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-Operative have organised a number of mini-summits to take place across the region, to assess the state of tourism on Bute, explain the AITC’s plans for the coming years and get the views of island businesses.

The first of them took place at Mount Stuart’s visitor centre last Thursday, November 2, and representatives attended from the AITC, VisitBute, the Bute Island Alliance, local businesses and those interested in tourism.

Carron Tobin helped present the half-day event, and summed up the objective: “We want to find out what people think are the real problems on Bute.

“Every area has unique challenges that we have to look at.”

Colin Boag, from the Mount Stuart Trust, spoke about his impressions of the island on the day.

The event also included the launch of the Bute Passport, the result of a collaboration between VisitBute and island artist Ruth Slater.

The passport is a document available to both locals and visitors from VisitBute and soon to be available from Print Point.

It includes original drawings by Ruth Slater, suggestions for activities to do on the island and space for notes and drawings.