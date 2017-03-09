Derek takes on leading role at Camanachd Association

The Camanachd Association has appointed Derek Keir as their new chief executive officer.

Derek is currently working as a partnership manager for Sportscotland, which covers four local authorties but will be in place by the end of May.

His previous business roles have included chief executive officer of the charity Umutima, which provides education through sport for young people in Zambia.

His work experience, combined with a BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Management and a postgraduate Diploma in Physical Education, will ensure he is well prepared for the challenges head.

Derek has been assured of support from the CA Board and staff as well as fromSportscotland to ensure a smooth transition into the post.