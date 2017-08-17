Daniel becomes world champion piper

One of Bute’s own became a world champion piper last weekend.

Former Rothesay Academy pupil, Daniel McDermott, is a member of the Inveraray and District Pipe Band which beat hundreds of other bands to come out on top at the 2017 World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

Inveraray & District Pipe Band celebrating their victory last weekend.

Inveraray and District fought off competition from Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band who finished second, and St Laurence O’Toole of Dublin who came in third.

Twenty-year-old Daniel joined the Inveraray band’s novice section in 2009 and became Pipe Major of the juvenile band the following year.

Fine-tuning his skills on the pipes, he then moved up to their elite Grade 1 band in 2011.

The talented piper is currently in Glasgow starting his fourth year of studying Scottish Music Piping at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Daniel’s proud mum, Carol, told the Buteman that ever since starting to play the chanter as a young boy, Daniel had wanted to play in a Grade 1 band and be a world champion.

Speaking about that dream coming true, Daniel said: “It’s just an unbelievable feeling.

“There’s a lot of hard work and effort that goes into all the practice, and then to go to the worlds at the weekend, put in two good performances and get to lift the trophy makes it worthwhile.

“I have been playing the chanter since I was about five and the pipes since I was nine, and when I was younger I would watch the DVDs of the world championships and imagine what it would feel like to play there one day – now I’ve had that chance.

“I would like to thank my family for their support, especially for taking me up to practice in Inveraray in the early days. Without that support none of this would be possible.”

Around 8000 musicians making up 219 pipe bands from 15 nations came to Glasgow Green last weekend for the two-day competition, which marked the 70th year of the world championships.

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “We have enjoyed two outstanding days of musical performances of extraordinary quality.

“It’s been a competition full of drama, excitement and above all some brilliant playing from the best bands in the world.”

The pipe band competition is the centrepiece of the championships, but the weekend is also a showcase for highland games, dancing and food.