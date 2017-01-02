Search for missing man on Bute

A search is due to take place this morning for a man who went missing from Rothesay’s Victoria Hospital on Hogmanay.

Forty-nine-year-old Gordon Straker was last seen leaving the town’s hospital at 8.20pm on December 31.

There have been no positive sightings since he left that location.

He is 5ft 8, white, slim build, short brown hair and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a dark green polo shirt, dark trousers and blue slippers.

Sergeant Gordon Shaw at Rothesay Police Office said “ I would urge anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Gordon to contact police on 101 as soon as they can. He has never previously been reported as a missing person and when last seen he was not dressed in appropriate clothing for the prevailing weather conditions.

“Officers on Bute are conducting extensive enquiries and specialist resources including the Air Support Unit have already been deployed.”

A search is due to begin at 10am today from Isle of Bute Sailing Club.