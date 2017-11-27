Police thank Rothesay community for help tracking robber

Patrick Altizio (37) has been jailed for 33 months for robbing an elderly man in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

The 75 year old victim was walking with a stick in Watergate when he was approached by Altizio who robbed him of his wallet.

Altizio was arrested following responses from many Bute residents, and he was found guilty of the robbery at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 21.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Paul Robertson said: “This was a despicable and pre-planned attack on an elderly man whose confidence has been really affected by what happened.

“Thankfully this type of crime is extremely rare in Rothesay and the assistance of local people was absolutely vital in apprehending Altizio. I would like to thank them all for their support during what was a very concerning time for the community.

“I hope this outcome provides some comfort to the victim and sends a clear message that criminals such as Patrick Altizio have absolutely no place in our community.”