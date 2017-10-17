Police on Patrol, 17/10/17

Rothesay police have issued a summary of recent incidents on Bute, along with a reminder for members of the public to use the 101 phone number for non-urgent matters.

Police responded to an incident of theft by shoplifting on October 10 from the Co-op store on Bridge Street. A 44 year old woman was caught stealing two bottles of wine, issued with a formal warning and barred by staff from both of the town’s Co-op stores.

Between March and October this year a 14 year old from Rothesay was sent indecent images by phone by an unknown suspect. A police spokesperson said: “Can parents please be wary of the communications your children are having with unknown persons especially on Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter. A reminder also that it is possible to apply settings to your social media accounts to prevent any unwanted or inappropriate contact from any person.”

A 75 year old man was stopped in his car in Mountstuart Road on October 5. He was found to have no driving license, having not renewed his license on his 70th birthday. A conditional offer of a fixed penalty for this offence is £1000, but this was declined so the man has been reported to police.

On October 14 a 37 year old man and a 34 year old man assaulted three people in Gamba’s Bar on Victoria Street. Both men were arrested and charged with the offences, then released on an undertaking to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court with special conditions that they do not approach the victims or enter any public house in the Rothesay area.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information on an alleged assault against a 58 year old female that occurred within a shop in Montague Street at 12.25pm on Monday, October 16. Anyone who saw the incident should contact 101 or visit Rothesay police station. A suspect has been identified and interviewed and the police are progressing the enquiry.