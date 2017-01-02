Body found in missing person search

Police Scotland have confirmed that the body of missing man, Gordon Straker, was found earlier today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “[At] around 1100 hours this morning, Monday, January 2, 2017, the body of 49-year-old Gordon Straker, from King Street, Rothesay, was found in the Meadows area of Rothesay.

“Mr Straker had been reported missing from a hospital in Rothesay at around 2015 hours on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

“Officers, including the force’s helicopter, support and underwater unit, were involved in the search for him, as were the auxiliary coastguard and a number of local people.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”