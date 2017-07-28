Craig is singles champion

Last Saturday saw the finals of the Argyll and Bute Championships take place in Cowal.

Rothesay Bowling Clubstill had an interest in the singles, pairs, triples and rinks.

The morning saw the semi-finals being played out, in the singles, and Craig McKellar battled back from 11-2 down to win 21-16 against Scotland Under 25 internationalist, Gavin McLachlan from Campbeltown Argyll BC.

In the afternoon in the singles final, Craig was playing three time winner, Stevie Scott from Upper Cowal.

Craig took control of the game from the start and despite Stevie staging a mini comeback, Craig won 21-14 to become the Argyll and Bute singles champion for 2017.

In the pairs, father and son duo, David and Iain McMurchie lost out to a strong pair from Ardrishaig.

The triple of Peter Thomson, Donald McKellar and Allan Cowan were involved in a nip and tuck game against Argyll and were leading with three ends to play but we’re narrowly defeated.

Rothesay managed to secure their second final slot when the rink of Craig Beattie, Stuart Gilchrist, John Gilchrist and David Reynolds had a convincing win over Tarbert, without having to play the final end.

In the afternoon, the Rothesay Rink had to settle for runners-up spot as they were up against it from the off against an excellent four from Kirn and Hunters Quay.