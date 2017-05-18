Council welfare team help people across Argyll and Bute claim more than three million pounds

Argyll and Bute Council’s welfare rights team helped local people claim £3.4m in benefits in the year up to the end of March.

Council staff dealt with almost 1,950 cases and helped claim a total of £3,439,468, almost £1m more than the previous year.

The welfare rights team helps people in the region know what benefits they are entitled to, assist with applications and can help with appeals in cases of unsuccessful applications.

One of the benefits available is the attendance allowance, which helps elderly people to live an independent lifestyle.

Another is the personal independence payment (PIP), which is replacing disability living allowance.

Donald MacVicar, the council’s head of community and culture, said: “People don’t always realise exactly what they are entitled to, and others may be applying for the first time and are unsure of how to go about it.

“The fact the council has been able to help Argyll and Bute residents in need get £3,439,468 over the course of 12 months is very welcome and is substantially more than in previous years.

“The welfare rights team works extremely hard to help residents in need. As these figures show, they are making a crucial difference in the lives of many people.

“Anyone who needs our help, please get in touch.”

For more information on how the council can help, visit https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/welfare-rights.