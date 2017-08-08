Council congratulates pupils on exam results

Exam results have been issued today by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and pupils in schools across Argyll and Bute are being congratulated for their hard work.

Success has been achieved in a range of national qualifications as follows:

National 4: 1,551 awards achieved with a 100% pass rate

National 5: 3,744 awards with an 81.4% pass rate

Higher: 2,202 awards with a 75.9% pass rate

Advanced Higher: 227 awards with a 77.2% pass rate

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: “Congratulations go to all of our young people throughout Argyll and Bute for their success in their exams.

“We want to ensure that our young people are equipped to secure and sustain positive destinations and achieve success in life.

“Supporting our pupils to get the best possible outcomes is a priority for the council and the success of these exam results is down to the hard work of pupils and teachers, and the support and encouragement of parents and guardians. My sincere thanks to everyone involved in supporting our young people.

“It’s important to remember, however, that some students may not have got the results they had hoped to get. For young people in this situation, we have support in place and staff available to help them explore various options.”

Rothesay’s joint campus will host an advice and guidance session for any students who want to discuss their results and their next steps this Friday, between 10am and 1pm.