Community carbon-free food coming to Rothesay?

Could you picture planters with herbs, fruit and vegetables you could take your pick from throughout Rothesay, maintained by the community?

That is one of the questions Fyne Futures asked members of the public at a consultation last week on the viability of a community carbon-free food project for Bute.

Sandy Ogilvie is the marketing and sales leader for Fyne Futures, and he hosted the event at the Green Tree cafe in Rothesay.

He told the Buteman: “The project we are hoping to start up would involve planters throughout the town which would be populated with herbs and vegetables.

“The consultation this week is about asking members of the public whether they think it would be a good fit for Bute, whether they feel it would suit them to join in.

“We have been really pleased with the number of people who have come along and had their say, and it has been really positive on the whole, there is support for it.

“Some people have already given us their names and number saying they would like to help out.

“But some of the feedback we have had is that it would be difficult for some people to join in, for example some people said they just don’t have the knowledge to run it.

“We could address that maybe by putting on a workshop and we could organise that through Fyne Futures.”

The next stage is to take in the feedback from the consultation, and draft an application for the Climate Change Fund by September 9.

A final application will then be submitted by October 27.