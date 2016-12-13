Community band Christmas concert tonight

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, Bute Community Band’s Christmas Concert tonight will be just the ticket to help you enter into the festive spirit.

Playing a selection of much-loved Christmas classics like ‘Troika’, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, and Leroy Anderson’s ‘A Christmas Festival’, in addition to several new works.

In addition to the musical entertainment there will also be plenty of home-baked goods to enjoy courtesy of the ladies of the United Church of Bute in exchange for a small donation which will be added to church funds.

The concert will bring to a close a successful year for the band which has performed at Loch Fyne Food Fair, the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival, and the Queen’s street party birthday celebrations in Rothesay.

Tickets are £5 (available at the door), and the evening’s entertainment kicks off at 7.30pm.