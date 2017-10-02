Comedy night coming to Bute for Stand Up To Cancer

Rothesay’s own Cancer Research UK shop is gearing up for a series of events for Stand Up To Cancer, including for the first time a night of standup comedy.

It will be the sixth year the charity store on Montague Street takes part in the initiative, which is an annual partnership between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 to raise funds for clinical cancer research.

The first year of events was a successful one for the local branch, when the £4500 total raised through a public event in Rothesay was the highest of any shops in the UK.

Anna Torrens has managed the Montague Street store for nine years, and has kept the tradition of participating in Stand Up To Cancer every year since the first in 2012.

Anna returned from a period of maternity leave this week and is already hard at work putting things in place for a series of events to take places in October and early November.

The centrepiece event is a night of standup comedy to be held at the Kingarth Hotel on November 11.

Five comedians including Scot Laird will perform at the hotel for no fee and the hotel will host them for free, meaning all of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Stand Up To Cancer.

Tickets are available from the store on Montague Street, and from the Kingarth Hotel.

The Kingarth Hotel is owned and operated by Anna’s sister Maria and her husband.

Anna told the Buteman: “Since it started really I’ve had it in my head that we should have a standup event as it is Stand Up To Cancer, but it has always been difficult getting people to come here to the island.

“I have high hopes for the comedy night and the other events will be important too.”

The other events organised include the traditional Halloween celebrations with costumes and refreshments, and a gunge bath where a volunteer will take a dip in an unidentified substance to raise funds.

Since the first year of Stand Up To Cancer events the initiative has raised £38m in total, with the Rothesay store contributing £33,000 of that.