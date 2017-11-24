Christmas lights switch-ons

Festive lights to make Christmas sparkle are going up across Argyll and Bute this weekend and next.

The switch-on dates have now been set and the first lights will herald the Christmas countdown from later this month. More than 20 towns and villages will have festive displays.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: “Nothing says Christmas is coming for our communities like the switching on of the Christmas lights.

“Whether it’s lighting in streets and on buildings and festive trees put up specially for the occasion in our bigger towns, or existing trees dressed for the festive season in smaller communities, there will be sparkle and shine as we head into the festive season.”

Some of the lighting displays are arranged by Argyll and Bute Council, others by communities themselves.

The Christmas lights switch-on programme for Bute and Cowal is: Dunoon: Saturday, November 25, 5pm.

Innellan: December 3, 6pm

Port Bannatyne: Saturday, December 2.

Rothesay: Wednesday, December 6, 4-4.30pm.

Sandbank: Saturday, December 2.

Times for some community-organised and smaller events are unavailable. For further information telephone 01546 604 171, or email press@argyll-bute.gov.uk.