Charity quiz in support of Help Us Help Erskine

The coffers of Help Us Help Erskine were boosted recently thanks to Robert McKirdy’s charity quiz.

The quiz, which was on the subject of occupations, saw 242 correct entries received, raising £760 for the charity.

The winners were as follows: 1 Mrs V. Harkness, Morpeth; 2 Andrew Shanks, Castle Douglas; 3 Margaret Wallace, Glasgow.

Robert presented the cheque to Grace Baxter. Grace said both she and Elizabeth Speirs, also of the charity, wished to say a big thank you to Robert for the time and effort he spends in doing these quizzes for such worthwhile causes.