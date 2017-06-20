Charity auction at the Glenburn to support Scottish students

A charity handbag auction last week raised £1500 for the Baird of Bute Society.

The society’s events company organised an afternoon tea followed by a handbag auction last week at the Glenburn Hotel, and the proceeds will go towards the society’s mission of offering scholarships and school programmes to Scottish children, including a Canadian Science Scholarship.

Director of Baird of Bute Events with some of the handbags on offer.

The day included a tea in the Glenburn’s dining room, and then handbags donated by a range of celebrities and local businesses were bid on by the attendees.

One of the bags came from Rothesay singer Margaret Zavaroni, cousin of the late Lena Zavaroni.

Barbara Bryceland and Michelle McManus were among the other names to donate handbags, and the interior designer John Amabile also contributed a voucher for room design worth £900.

A raffle also went ahead with donated prizes, including painted prints, scarves and vouchers for Rothesay shops.

More of the handbags which had been donated by local businesses and celebrities.

Carolynn Stirling is a director of Baird of Bute Events, and organised the day’s events.

She told the Buteman: “It was a great day, there was a good turnout and they all seemed to enjoy themselves.

“We were hoping to get a well-known auctioneer to help us on the day, but the schedules didn’t work out so I ended up stepping in myself.

“I started off slowly but I think by the end of the day I had found my feet and it went really well!

“I’d really like to thank all the businesses and celebrities that gave in handbags and prizes, they were very generous.”

The Baird of Bute Society was formed in 2012 to celebrate the achievements of Andrew Blain Baird, a blacksmith from Bute who in 1910 achieved the first all-Scottish heavier than air powered flight at Ettrick Bay, in a flying machine of his own construction.

The society now uses funding to provide Scottish students of different vocations with awards, scholarships and programmes to help them follow their chosen careers.

The Canadian Science Scholarship allows students who are entering science studies at a Scottish university a trip to Toronto to get hands on experience of cancer research labs and hospitals.