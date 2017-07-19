Calum’s Cabin grateful for community support

Bute charity Calum’s Cabin continues to grow with community support.

The charity celebrated its 10th anniversary in February, and last month saw the eighth Calum’s Cabin fundraising cruise on the Waverley, from Rothesay to Tighnabruich.

A donation was also recently received from the Supreme Council of Scotland, and the charity was named Charity of the Year at four Sainsbury’s stores on the mainland.

Calum’s Cabin was set up in memory of Rothesay Academy pupil Calum Speirs, who died aged 12 in 2007 a year after being diagosed with a brain tumour.

Calum’s family set up the charity in order to provide families of seriously ill children with a chance to spend a week’s holiday on Bute and make happy memories.

Hard work by the family and volunteers, as well as support from the local and wider community, has seen the charity take on three properties to host families and has now given respite to more than 800 .

Caroline Speirs from the charity told the Buteman: “We are totally indebted to the people that help us keep the cabins going.

“On average there are three families coming to the island every week, to the cabin, the cottage and a rented property.

“And last year there were 125 families who were able to spend a week here.

“They get a chance to get away from their troubles, albeit for a short while, and create happy memories.

“There’s no way we could keep that going without the fundraising and volunteering support of all those who help out, in any way at all.”

The Calum’s Cabin shop on Tower Street is due to reopen this month after renovation.