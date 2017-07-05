CalMac and EventScotland pledge support for Butefest

Two groups are set to throw their weight behind Butefest for a third year, with sponsorship and marketing support.

Event Scotland and Caledonian Macbrayne will both be continuing their support of Butefest this year.

The former have provided £7000 in grant funding for marketing and promotion, also funding a ‘Scots Corner’ section, while the ferry company will support the CalMac Culture section of the festival which runs from July 28 to July 30.

Butefest chair Hazel Mulholland said: “This is our third ButeFest and each year we have an even bigger and better line-up which punches well above its weight.

“This year we are bringing a wider programme of activities than ever before including food and drink taster sessions, cinema and plenty of surprises.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters, particularly Event Scotland and CalMac, and look forward to an excellent few days.”

Peter Griffiths of CalMac said: “It’s rewarding for us when an event like ButeFest pops up on the islands and becomes such a firm favourite for visitors.

“ButeFest’s impact on the local community has to be applauded”.

Stuart Turner, Head of EventScotland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting ButeFest.

Scotland is the perfect stage for cultural events and the festival will once again prove popular with visitors.”