Butefest needs the help of “the best volunteers in Scotland” to be a success

The third Butefest is almost here – and organisers are appealing once again for volunteers to help make the festival a success.

Butefest 2017 will go ahead on the last weekend of July and relies on a small army of helpers to prepare the Meadows for the weekend and make sure it goes smoothly.

The Butefest committee is now recruiting volunteers with many and varied skills to carry out a range of jobs.

They include marking out pitches, designing and erecting artwork, traffic and campsite management, general stewarding.

Festival organisers also need crew to help out in the kids area, working in crew catering, checking wristbands and litter picking/recycling.

In return for a free ticket to this year’s Butefest, volunteers will be expected to commit to working a minimum of three shifts which can be before, during or after the festival.

Volunteers will also receive a hot meal for each shift worked and the opportunity to camp in the Butefest crew camping area.

Simon Kay, Butefest volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Our volunteers create the engine which powers Butefest.

“They are proud of the island and want to show it off and make visitors welcome.

He continued: “So much of the end experience is created by volunteers and they often go the extra mile, taking on more shifts than we ask and earning their tickets several times over.

He added: “We believe that our volunteers are the best in Scotland.”

For the first time this year, Butefest is using an online signup system which allows volunteers to pick their shifts and choose the jobs which they would like to do in advance.

Workers are also able to access information about what is required, and what they can expect to gain from their Butefest experience.

Butefest’s lineup this year is even bigger than last, with more than 60 acts including Bute’s own Layla Templeton, Douglas Zavaroni and Beth Swan, and Butefest favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5.

Headline acts appearing on stage over the three days (July 28-30) are The Wedding Present, We Are Scientists and The Chair.

Any businesses, groups, organisations or individuals wishing to be part of the volunteering team at Butefest 2017 should contact Simon Kay at butefestvolunteer@gmail.com or on 07879 677537.

The sign up can be found online at signup.com/go/NVPPox.