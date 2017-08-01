Butefest 2017 - the best festival yet

Butefest has been hailed a huge success – and tickets are already on sale for the 2018 music festival.

Huge numbers travelled to the islands for three days of music, and there was widespread praise for the organisation, the atmosphere, and the warm welcome in Rothesay.

Butefest - Elephant Sessions on the main stage (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Ferries from Wemyss Bay were busy all weekend, and again throughout Monday as fans, and bands, made the short journey to and from the island for the third annual festival.

The event had to cope with some tough weather as heavy rain showers turned parts of the field at King George V Park into a quagmire – festival goers had to endure thick pools of mud as they moved around the stages, and the organisers were kept busy trying to minimise the impact.

Over 2500 flocked to Butefest 2017, and fans took to social media to sing the praises of the island – many making their first ever visit – and the event.

Hazel Mulholland, who chairs the organising team, said “The response from the public has been overwhelming.

Butefest 2017 - signage on the main stage

‘‘I know a few of our committee members shed a tear on Sunday night having seen the event come together so well this year.

‘‘They and all our valued volunteers do an outstanding job in pulling together a complicated and growing event, and I’m very proud of them and the festival.’’

There were more artists than ever at Butefest, and more activities and traders as the event raised the bar all round.

Added Hazel: ‘‘There was a fantastic buzz throughout the whole event, and feedback has been very positive, with many people ordering tickets for next year already.’’ She also paid tribute to islanders for getting behind Butefest, and playing their part to put Rothesay firmly on the UK’s music festival map.

‘‘The support from the community has been incredible,’’ she said. ‘‘We and we are so grateful to all of those who have been involved in whatever way, big or small, in creating a wonderful experience and in making our island a great place for everyone to visit.’’

Early bird tickets are already being snapped up for the 2108 festival, which takes place over the same last weekend in July, and the organisers are keen to build on their successes.

‘‘The committee are feeling positive about the future and excited to start planning for next year,’’ said Hazel.

‘’Our volunteers have grown in confidence and skills, and we now have a very strong team in place.

‘‘We look forward to introducing yet more new acts to Bute, celebrating our local talent and showing off our beautiful island to visitors from far and wide.”