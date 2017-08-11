Bute veteran Sandy eases his way to his second club trophy

It was easy money for Bute Golf Club’s honorary treasurer Sandy Long as he coasted to a 10-shot victory in the inaugural seniors championship at the club.

Birdies at the sixth and the ninth holes put the 22-handicapper in an unassailable position as he left the field trailing by a distance after scoring net 63 in the 18-hole stroke-play competition.

The tournament, for members aged 55 years and over, was played over two rounds of nine holes on consecutive weeks.

Long scored gross 40 for net 29 in the opening nine holes which earned him a two-shot cut in his handicap.

However there was no stopping the 77-year-old – the oldest man in the competition – as he produced that double-birdie boost on the second nine which helped offset a triple-bogey seven on his way to a gross score of 44.

The field was depleted by inclement weather for the closing stage of the event which finished with Peter Martin (24) taking runner-up spot with a net score of 73.

The achievement was Long’s second silverware success of the season as it followed his victory in the Renfrew Trophy tournament for the club’s over-60s.

The seniors championship cup was gifted by past-captain Cammy Middleton who was on hand to present it to the inaugural winner.

Also at the club last weekend, Graeme White powered his way to victory in Saturday’s medal with a rollercoaster round which included two eagles.

The 11-handicapper completed his outward-half of 35 in some style scoring eagle-par-eagle over the closing three holes.

Although things came unstuck on the back nine where two double bogeys saw him score 41, Graeme’s net 65 was enough for a comfortable win.

White achieved his first eagle two at the seventh where he holed his approach wedge shot then followed up with a two at the ninth after sending a powerful three-wood tee shot 280 yards to just beyond the pin.

Graham Connor (13) took second place overall with a solid performance for net 67.

Results from Rothesay Golf Club this week saw in the Friday Summer League, sponsored by John Murray, Plumbers, the winning score returned by Stephen Reynolds with a gross 74-8=66, which was one better than Alistair Shaw 72-5=67.

The Esso Tiger, sponsored by Bute Motor Company, was played on Sunday.

The winner was hardy veteran Tommy Duncan who continued a successful month by winning this long running trophy.

Tommy returned a fine gross 73-8=65, two shots better than brother John on 74-7=67.

This Saturday is the busiest week of the year with the Bennie Trophy being played on Saturday.

There are around 50 entrants for this long-running competition which was first played in 1932.

Hopefully the weather will improve for this 36 hole competition, sponsored by Cowal Building and Plumbing Supplies.

On Sunday the Wee Bennie takes the stage, sponsored and run by Gerry McGuigan and family with another large turnout. Both draws are on the board in the locker room.