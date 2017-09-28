Bute landmarks to form part of island expedition

This weekend Bute will host the first of a series of ‘Island Expeditions’ organised by the Scottish Ecological Design Association (SEDA).

The expedition starting at the Cabbies’ Rest will include a number of guided cycling and walking trips around the island, taking in landmarks such as the Rothesay Pavilion, Mount Stuart and Bute’s own recycling centre.

In 2016 SEDA produced a series of maps entitled ‘urban expeditions’ which guided participants around ecological buildings and interventions.

To complement these, SEDA is preparing an Island Expedition series, starting with Bute.

Anyone interested in taking part in the routes, which are being organised in a collaboration between SEDA, the Glasgow Institute of Architects, the Bute Island Alliance and Archi-Velo, should assemble at the Cabbies’ Rest at 11am on Saturday.

A statement from SEDA said: “Maps and light refreshments will be made available, after which everybody will then be free to enjoy one of the routes dependent on their ability.

“Once we have completed the routes we will meet back at the Cabbies’ Rest at 4pm for some more light refreshments and to discuss our adventures.

“The event is on public roads and cycle tracks so participants must exercise sound, mature judgement and be responsible for their own and others’ safety.

“It is your responsibility to carry out manoeuvres safely and adhere to the rules of the road. This includes sections of A-roads and we recommend that you wear a helmet.

“Under 18s must be accompanied with a parent or guardian. Participants are required to bring all their own equipment and pay for their own travel to Rothesay, refreshments will not include lunch.”

The island expedition will form part of the Festival of Architecture 2017, which will celebrate good design across Scotland.

Rothesay Pavilion, which will feature in the expeditions, is currently closed for refurbishment.

Mount Stuart is the ancestral home of the Bute family, with the house redesigned and rebuilt after a fire, and was opened to the public in the 1990s.