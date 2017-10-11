Bute in the spotlight for BBC series on council

Bute and Rothesay will feature in the first episode of a BBC series about Argyll and Bute Council, to be broadcast next week.

The Country Council will focus on the unique challenges of providing council services in an area like Argyll and Bute.

The first episode, to be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Thursday, October 19 will feature housing officers in Rothesay as they tackle issues of isolation across Bute and the opening of a ‘Nostalgia Café’ for elderly or isolated tenants.

Elspeth O’Hare, executive producer at Firecracker Films, said: “We filmed over months from late spring into the summer and as locals will be well aware we encountered just about every shade of weather but there was a lot of warmth from the local people and we hope that comes across in the series.

“Filmed across some of Scotland’s most breath taking landscapes, it uncovers unsung heroes who travel hundreds of miles daily to bring care to their clients, island staff who work not one but sometimes six different council jobs and the amazing frontline workers supporting families in crisis.

“This series brings the unique challenges and joys of working hundreds of miles from the nearest city to provide those services in difficult times.

“With vast swathes of rural areas, coastline and numerous islands in its area, Argyll and Bute Council has its own particular challenges, but what council staff are dealing with will be familiar to people throughout the country.”