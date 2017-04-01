Bute golfing round up

Here is a latest round up from the golf clubs across Bute.

Bute GC

Veteran Peter Martin rolled back the years on Saturday as he came from behind to win the McArthur Cup for a third time with a stunning performance in the final round of Bute Golf Club’s Winter League stableford tournament.

The 74-year-old’s previous wins were in 1987 and 1989 and after a 26 year gap he recaptured that form at the weekend to regain the title with an impressive score of 42 points.

The 23-handicapper, who started the day three points adrift of league leader Robert McKirdy, turned the deficit around to finish with a winning overall total of 318 points from eight counting rounds. McKirdy (6) was bidding to win the title for a record third successive year but he failed to improve on his tally of 315 points and had to settle for runner-up spot.

Graham McArthur, the other leading contender, also failed to boost his overall total and finished in third place on 312.

A delighted Martin is now one of only three players who have lifted the title three times in its 31 years’ history.

Former club champion Duncan Speirs won in 1992, 1997 and 2002 while John Kernaghan enjoyed success in 2003, 2008 and 2009.

It was vice-captain Graeme Connor who led the way in Saturday’s final round with a superb score of 43 points which included a birdie at the ninth hole for an outward total of 22 points.

The 13-handicapper kept it together with a solid performance over the back nine for 21 points and a gross score of 74.

Martin was in second place on 42 points with Jim Thom (11) and Leighton Thomas (9) both one point further adrift. David Coll (11) was fifth on 38 points.

There were four twos on the day with David Bryden achieving a brace -- at the third and 12th holes - while Robert McKirdy and David Coll both beat par at the sixth hole.

The leading final placings in the tournament sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., are: Peter Martin 318 points, Robert McKirdy 315, Graham McArthur 312, Sandy Long 308, Leighton Thomas 305, David Bryden 303, Jim Thom 300, Graham Connor 297, John McBride, Stuart Wilson and David Coll all 290.

The club tees up for the summer season this Saturday when the April Medal will herald the start of a busy competitive programme.

A ballot will be held at 8.30am but play can take place throughout the day provided a partner has been arranged.

And this season will see further recognition of the ambitious improvements at the Kingarth course in recent years with its selection to host the Argyll and Bute Boys’ and Under-16 championships on Saturday, June 10.

On the domestic front two new trophies are up for grabs thanks to the generosity of past-captain Cammy Middleton.

He has gifted a handsome cup which will be competed for by members aged 55 years and over in the club’s inaugural Seniors Handicap Championship.

The competition will be played over two stroke-play rounds of nine holes on consecutive weeks on Wednesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 26.

The second event will have as its prize a striking Swedish glass trophy which will be presented to the first Bute GC member who achieves a hole in one in any club competition played during the summer season.

The trophy, in the shape of the figure 1, has a central area where the ball with which the player achieved the ace can be inserted.

The club championship, has been brought forward a month and this year will be played during June instead of July to avoid a clash of dates with the title events at neighbouring clubs Rothesay GC and Port Bannatyne GC.

Other big dates on the club calendar include the Seniors Open which will take place on Wednesday, July 12 and the Weldsafe Kingarth Open scheduled for Sunday, August 13.

Port Bannatyne GC

The Winter League for 2016/17 saw Shanks and Greer retain title.

On a sunny Sunday morning on the links, Liam shanks and David Greer retained their Winter league title with a 2&1 win over Donald Standaloft and Hector Whitelaw.

Birdies at 3 and 7 gave Donald and Hector a 2up lead through 8, but a run of 3’s from 9 through 14 from David and Liam gave them a firm grip of the match that they did not relinquish, shaking hands on the 17th for a 2&1 victory .

Alan Stewartand Jim Hinshelwood won the third place play off with a comfortable 7&6 victory over Roddie and Ryan Leitch.

Another notable victory came in the wooden spoon match with Graham fisher saving the sponsors blushes by beating Mathew Dunn in a singles match giving the later the dreaded spoons .

Members enjoyed foodandrink along with fun and games in the clubhouse afterwards thanks to all who helped out and took part.

Many thanks also go to Davie and staff at Rothesay Motor Services for their continued support.

Results: Shanks/Greer bt Standaloft /Whitelaw 2&1,

Ried/Fisher bt Dunn/Dunn 4&3, Stewart/Hinshelwood bt Leitch/Leitch 7&6, Ivory/Leitch bt Livingstone /Mcarthur 3&2, Shaw/Jardine bt Webster/McPhail 1up,

Turnbull/Maltman bt Marshall/Dunn 5&4, Lintmans/Dunn halved Jamieson/Black,

Mckirdy/Whitelaw bt Thom/McIntyre 1up.

This coming Sunday, April 2, the new season starts with the Peggy Adam cup. Usual ballot times.

Rothesay GC

A fine weekend and medals played on Saturday and Sunday.

The good weather produced some low scoring on both days.

The February medal took place on Saturday and the results were:- Division one went to Steven McDonald with a 72-5=67 this was one better than Allan Smith Jnr on net 68.

Division 2 was won by Neil Ritchie with a net 66 which was one better than captain George Hanson on net 67.

Best score of the day came from Division 3 winner Billy McFarlane who had a gross 71-11= net 60 this great score was 8 shots better than Stuart Hogarth’s net 68.

Only two of the day was scored by Steven McDonald at the 11th.

The March medal was played on Sunday and curiously enough it was March.

Steven McDonald completed a double when winning Division one with a net 66, this score was on better than Jimmy Crawford and Angus Murray, the club master took second place on count back.

Div 2 was won by Bobby Liddell with a net 67, second was Hughie Charker on net 72.

Richard McIntyre won Division 3 with a net 66, Mike Dodds was second 14 shots behind.

Five twos recorded on Sunday, Steven McDonald completed a nice weekend with two, Jimmy Crawford eagled the ninth, Bobby Liddell and Neil Ritchie also birdied the 13th.

Two more competitions next weekend with the Gordon McKinlay stableford on Saturday and the Subscription medal on Sunday.

Posters and a entry sheet have been posted in the islands three clubs for the Clydeside Action on Asbestos competition on June 4 at Rothesay.

Those intending to play should enter early as a big turnout is expected.