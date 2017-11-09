Bute engagement in waste reduction

Fyne Futures are preparing to go all out for European Week of Waste Reduction (EWWR)2017 later this month, with events planned at two local schools and a drive for donations at the ReStyle shop alongside awareness-raising initiatives.

EWWR will run from November 18-26, and Bute’s environmental charity is fully behind the initiative.

A Fyne Futures spokesperson said: “The thematic focus for 2017 will focus on one of the easiest but very important ways to prevent waste: reuse with a twist of repair!

“Behind this topic is the need to shift from a throw-away attitude towards more appreciation for products and the resources used.

“This year the EWWR will open your eyes about how easy it is to find value in something you thought had become useless.

“To promote the reduction of furniture going to landfill and to encourage reuse the ReStyle shop in Rothesay is planning a promotion, and is asking for your donations of soft furnishings and white goods in advance.”

The Rothesay branches of Oxfam and Cancer Research UK will also join in, collecting second hand children’s books so that they can be used to create two school libraries at North Bute Primary and St Andrews Primary.