Bute charity wins funds in regional competition

Fyne Futures is celebrating receiving £500 towards electrical goods, after winning a competition put forward by Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) producer compliance scheme REPIC.

The environmental charity has requested an industrial dryer to help with their furniture reuse scheme. The industrial dryer would help speed up the process of drying loose covers and soft furnishing.

REPIC invited community groups, schools and good causes across Argyll and Bute to enter the competition to win new electricals. Entrants had to explain how their chosen electrical item would make a difference to their group.

The competition was part of REPIC’s latest ‘Powering Communities’ campaign, to mark the 10th anniversary of the government’s WEEE directive.

Numerous entries were received for a wide range of electrical items including IT equipment, household electricals, tablets and cameras; as well as more unusual requests such as microbits and sensory lighting equipment.

Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, General Manager at Fyne Futures, said, “We were over the moon when we heard the news that we had won the competition. We wash a lot of loose covers and soft furnishing but have limited drying facilities, particularly on rainy days. Our new dryer will certainly speed up the turnaround!”

Speaking about the competition, Mark Burrows Smith, CEO of REPIC said: “Our Powering Communities campaign has been a great opportunity to team up with Argyll and Bute council and celebrate all the positive work done together.

“We are delighted to have been able to give something back to all those communities we’ve worked so closely with over the years and can’t wait to see the way these new electricals will benefit the winning groups.”