Bute agricultural show goes ahead after all

Bellows, whinnies and baas filled the air on Saturday, as the Bute Agricultural Society’s summer show went ahead at a later date than originally proposed.

Highland cattle, Friesians, Clydesdale horses and sheep of all kinds were gathered in the Meadows throughout the day and all had their turn to be judged.

Highland cattle were a common sight on the day.

The show had initially been slated to take place in August, but had to be postponed after ButeFest at the beginning of that month, when poor weather and plenty of foot traffic through the Meadows meant the park was turned into a quagmire.

It was initially thought that the summer show might have to be cancelled altogether, sparking disappointment and some anger that the two events had been scheduled so close together and at the same venue.

The committee was then able to re-organise at short notice for the show to take place later in the year.

It was eventually decided that the show would go on at the Meadows after all, and it did so last weekend.

Some of the prizes that were on offer on the day.

It turned out to be a success, as the rain mostly stayed away and farmers and enthusiasts came from across Scotland, the rest of Britain and Ireland as well as further afield to take part in the day’s judging and prizegiving, and took the opportunity to sample some of the local produce available.

Judging took place for classes including dairy and beef cattle, Clydesdales, light horses, sheep, poultry, dogs, pets, domestic produce and handicrafts.

There was also a food tent and a bouncy castle to provide entertainment for children, while on the Saturday evening a dance organised by the Junior Agricultural Society was held at the nearby Bute Shinty Clubhouse.

An unusual touch on the day was a display of pig racing by a visiting farm, which was initally booked for the original show date in August and which was able to return for the postponed date, to the delight of those who saw the pigs on the day.

Stewarding throughout the event was provided by the Rotary Club of Rothesay, and the Bute Vintage Club also displayed some of their restored tractors near the entrance to the Meadows.