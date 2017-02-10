Busy events diary for Rothesay Rotarians

Christmas is but a distant memory, but it would be remiss not to give a mention to the Rotary Club of Rothesay’s festive activity.

The club held its annual Christmas dinner at Kingarth Hotel. An excellent meal was provided by Maria, Simon and their team to some 60 Rotarians and guests. Club treasurer, Iain Dunn, intimated the disbursement of several thousand pounds to local and national good causes - made possible, of course, by the continuing exceptional generosity of this island community.

The guest speaker was the Rev Sandy McDonald, a Barrhead Rotarian and a very popular former parish minister in Neilston.

Much more recently the club held a very successful Burns/Scottish night on January 26, again at Kingarth Hotel. The haggis was addressed and dispatched with some style and no little flourish by Georgeann Martin.

After the fine meal, a full house was entertained by Meg Young’s wonderful singing of the songs of Scotland and of Burns, accompanied by Tony Spencer. She included ‘Glen Caladh’. The music for this piece was composed by Tom Gillies, Rothesay’s blind organist of yesteryear.

The principal speaker with his memory laden and very humorous “Toast to Scotland” was Jim Bicker.

Jim took members and guests on a nostalgic trip of evenings spent at the fireside of his grandparents’ home in Ayrshire – something most could relate to in those sepia days before television.

He sang the songs of his/our childhood, very ably accompanied by himself on the guitar, his theme being people make communities and communities make people. The piper was Neall Sinclair.

Both events were chaired by president, Andy Kelly, who kept the proceedings running smoothly and on schedule .

Finally, an appeal to the ladies of the community to donate any surplus toiletries and cosmetics you may have to the club. Rothesay Rotarians are participating in a national appeal for such items to help women who, through no fault of their own, become homeless or are refugees fleeing war and terror and living in temporary accommodation. Donated items can be handed to Pat Chandler at her craft shop in Victoria Street, beside St Paul’s Church.