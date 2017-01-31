Island firm unveils new contemporary look

Bute Fabrics, the historic textile design and manufacturing company, has refreshed its branding and relaunched its website to reflect the new vibrancy being breathed into the company.

Established by the fifth Marquess of Bute to provide employment for returning servicemen and women at the end of the Second World War, the firm - synonymous with quality - has become known for woven woolen upholstery fabric for the corporate market. Although still a key part of the business, its reach now extends to a range of sectors, encompassing, for instance, theatre auditoria, luxury home interiors, restaurants, hotels and fashion accessories.

John Glen, Managing Director, said: “We needed our visual identity to reflect who we are and what we are doing now - creative, bold, playful and contemporary fabric designers who work on a range of projects internationally. Our former website did not actually capture the true colours or textures of our extensive collection and so it was difficult for customers to understand what they were getting without physically ordering a sample.

“With our new site they will see an accurate visual representation online making it easier for buyers to make more informed choices.”

So integral is imagery showcasing the fabric to the new website that special wooden structures were commissioned to display the cloth in a novel way.

Glasgow-based Graphical House are the design consultants behind the new look.

Director Daniel Ibbotson said: “We have been aware of Bute Fabrics for a long time and always felt that their brand didn’t represent the quality of their product. Their craftsmanship, experience, inventiveness and vision sets them apart and we have updated their brand expression to reflect this.”

The versatile fabric will take on an online dynamism in March of this year when an innovative mood board feature goes live. It will allow people to create and also share their own Bute boards, moving online samples around the screen and placing them against one another.

This exciting feature is another way the company plans to improve the buyer experience. Bute Fabrics wants 2017 to bring new customers and collaborators.

Visit Bute Fabrics’ new-look site by clicking here.