Bridge club raises money for Cancer Research UK

Rothesay Bridge Club held their annual charity night earlier this month, with all the proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

The event on June 6 started with a raffle, with prizes donated by the club’s 18 members as well as more than 20 businesses on Bute.

The club then played bridge as normal, with proceeds going towards the total.

The evening’s takings came to £650, with £580 of that coming from the raffle and the remainder from the night’s bridge takings.

A cheque was presented this week to Fiona Martin and Jean McMillan of the local Cancer Research UK fundraising committee.

Fiona Martin of the committee said: “It’s absolutely amazing that a small group like this can raise so much money for us every year, and it is very much appreciated as always.”

Rothesay Bridge Club plays at Craigmore Bowling Club every Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm, and new players and visitors are always welcome.