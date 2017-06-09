Brendan O’Hara holds Westminster seat despite Conservative surge

Argyll and Bute’s MP Brendan O’Hara of the SNP held his parliamentary seat in yesterday’s snap general election, and the Conservative candidate Gary Mulvaney doubled his party’s votes from the 2015 election to come in second.

Mr O’Hara received 17,304 votes across the region, making up 36% of the vote but receiving almost 7,000 less votes than he did in 2015 (22,959).

Mr Mulvaney’s 15,976 votes was a huge increase of the Conservative candidate’s two years ago, when Alastair Redman got 7,733.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats’ Alan Reid, who previously held the seat between 2001 and 2010, came in third with 8,745 votes after the swing towards the Conservatives.

Labour candidate Michael Kelly received 6,044 votes, more than 2015 Labour candidate Mary Galbraith who got 5,394.

2017 marks the first time since the seat was created in 1983 that the Liberals/Liberal Democrats did not come in first or second place.

The turnout this year across Argyll and Bute was 71.5%, slightly lower than 75.3% in 2015.