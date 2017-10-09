Big Lottery Fund investigating ‘potential misuse of funds’ on Bute

The Big Lottery Fund says it is looking into potentially misused money on a Rothesay endeavour.

In February 2016 the community group Light Up Bute received £9950 from the Big Lottery Fund to put towards building a community play park on the old Ladeside site in Rothesay.

The park was meant to be finished roughly a year after the grant was given as per Big Lottery Fund condition.

A report was submitted by Light Up Bute saying: “We are happy with how the work progressed, with several members of the community getting involved in the initial setup.

“The park has been used by a large number of the community to meet up and allow the children both able and disabled to associate with other children in the safe and secure environment that it was intended to.

“Overall the park area is a success for members of the community.”

But earlier this year an anonymous Bute resident submitted a Freedom of Information request to see the report, and then contacted the Big Lottery Fund after reading it.

A Big Lottery Fund spokesperson told the Buteman today: “We are thankful to the local community for bringing to our attention the potential misuse of funds provided for a new play park on Bute.

“We are currently looking into the matter surrounding both the grant and the individuals involved, and the action we take will depend on the outcome of this review.

“We would like to assure the community that this does not prevent other community groups in the area applying to us for this, or any other, project.”

Requests for comment to Light Up Bute have been unsuccessful.