Becky gets the chop to raise money for good causes

A regular visitor to Bute has raised almost £1000 for the Bute Kidney Patients Support Group and Médecins Sans Frontières by parting with her locks and having her head shaved.

Becky Hothersall brings her family to Bute regularly to visit her mother in Ardbeg, and wanted to help the two causes.

Becky told the Buteman: “A few more donations are still coming in but I’m absolutely delighted to say that we’ve raised £964 in total so far.

“£317 will go to Bute Kidney Patients Support Group and £637 to Médecins Sans Frontières.

“With the sale of my hair itself I’m hopeful that this will end up at over £1000.

“It’s been a great experience and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who kindly sponsored me and also for the fantastic contributions from my friends and family - from moral support and baking cakes for the event, to professional photography, video editing, design work and hairdressing.

“I became aware of the Bute dialysis campaign because my mum’s partner, Brian Balmain, is one of the team of volunteers leading the fundraising. I think it’s a great cause and wanted to give them a bit of support.”

Becky’s fundraising page swill be open until September 27, and anyone interested can donate at either mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/baldybeckybutekidney or justgiving.com/fundraising/baldybeckymsf.