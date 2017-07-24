Search

Arrest made in Rothesay robbery case

Greenock Sheriff Court, where a man is due to appear today in connection with an alleged robbery.
Greenock Sheriff Court, where a man is due to appear today in connection with an alleged robbery.

A man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court today (Monday, July 24) in connection with an alleged robbery in Watergate, Rothesay, on Friday.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Saturday and will be appearing from custody.