Arrest made in Rothesay robbery case

A man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court today (Monday, July 24) in connection with an alleged robbery in Watergate, Rothesay, on Friday.
The 37-year-old was arrested on Saturday and will be appearing from custody.
