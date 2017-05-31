Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders appeal for old soldiers’ help

A Scottish regimental museum wants former members from Bute and Cowal to share their memories of the regiment.

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ museum at Stirling Castle, as well as the Regimental Association, made the appeal to former Highlanders in the area.

They are asking for those who served in the regiment since the Korean War in 1950-53, or their families or descendants, to share their experiences, stories and any documents they might have to help create a ‘living history’ archive and preserve the memory of the regiment.

The appeal is part of a wider £4 million project of transformation at the museum, which is set to reopen in 2019.

The project, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, needs the support of volunteers from across the region.

Rob Layden, chief executive of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, said: “One of the purposes is to understand what is out there, what heritage exists within the community that can be used to tell the Argylls’ story.

“We want to record, give advice, and with the appropriate permission use them to tell the regiment’s story both at Stirling Castle and in the Bute and Cowal community.

“With the help of the Regimental Association, which is embedded in the Museum, we are looking for people to volunteer and to come in and help us make a record of all things Argyll-related.

“Because of the geographic spread of the Argylls’ community across central Scotland from Clackmannanshire to the islands we have to be pro-active and to take the museum out to where the regimental connections are.

“We also want to collaborate with local community groups, by providing additional material, plus help and advice on conservation, both in general and in relation to specific exhibitions.”

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders took part in conflicts including the Boer War, both World Wars and the Korean War, and drew their members from communities across central and western Scotland, including Bute.