Ambitious Bute food project given grant support

Last week Fyne Futures received news of a successful grant application to support a new project.

The project, entitled ‘Future Growth’, is funded in part by the Health and Wellbeing Fund and aims to deliver an equal opportunity training program, encouraging participants to learn about growing fruit and vegetables. The training is due to begin in December and continue into January of next year.

In January 2018 the final part of the project will involve volunteers putting their new skills into action by planting fruit trees in the raised flower beds at Battery Place. Argyll and Bute Council have agreed to prepare the beds and members of the team at Bute Produce will be on hand.