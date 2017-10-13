Alex and Mikey preparing for cycling odyssey for charity

A group of Brandanes is gearing up to take on a gruelling cycling test for charity.

Alex Robertson and son Mikey will be hard at work next weekend, cycling to Arran and back via five ferries in less than 48 hours.

The pair did the same last year, raising £550 for the annual Stand Up To Cancer drive.

Alex and Mikey will set off on Friday, October 20, returning the next day, and are taking sponsorships for the cancer research initiative again.

You can donate to the Rothesay Stand Up To Cancer appeal, run by Anna Harrison, here: