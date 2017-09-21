1950s theme for WASPI fundraising fun

The 292 Club in Rothesay will host a 1950s-themed rock and roll night on September 30, to raise funds for the local branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI).

The Chapelhill Road event will begin at 8pm, with tickets priced at £5 and available from the Card Shop on Victoria Street up to 4pm on the day.

A raffle will be held on the night, and anyone who wishes to donate prizes can drop them off at the 292 club between 2pm and 3pm on the day of the event.

Money raised will help fund publicity materials to raise awareness of the issue at the heart of the WASPI campaign – changes in the 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts which affected women born in the 1950s, who will see delays to their pensions.

In a press release, WASPI Argyll and Isles said: “Localised WASPI groups are self-financing; any money received by WASPI Ltd through Crowdjustice has gone on legal costs.

“All women born in the 1950s who are involved are volunteers, and members of the group have been travelling throughout the area, some at their own expense, to raise awareness of the issue amongst women.

“This event is all about raising awareness locally for WASPI, and having fun!

“1950s style dress is preferred but optional.”

Funds raised on the evening will also go toward the hiring of rooms for meetings and drop-in sessions to inform women throughout the region.

Earlier this year WASPI Argyll and Isles held a well-attended public engagement event on Bute, with local politicians invited to speak and pledge their support for the WASPI campaign.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara was one of those who pledged to support the campaign in Westminster, and Michael Russell MSP also promised to forward the cause in Holyrood.

Women Against State Pension Inequality was founded in 2015 by five women who were affected by changes to pension law in 1995 and 2011, and now campaigns to raise awareness among affected women.

There are now dozens of local WASPI groups across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a group for British ex-pats in Europe.

The next drop-in event for the Argyll and Isles branch of the campaign will take place at the Rockfield Centre in Oban on November 17.

For more details visit waspi.co.uk/argyll-isles or email argyllisleswaspi@mail.com.