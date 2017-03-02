Why Butefest and Rothesay are a perfect fit ...

Butefest is a fantastic music festival.

Last summer’s event had everything – great weather, fantastic music, a smashing atmosphere, and fab food and drink.

Butefest 2016 - Heron Valley (Pic: Cath Ruane)

It may be one of the smaller festivals in terms of numbers attending, but it’s perfect for the island.

And it has the potential to grow.

It also brings people across to Rothesay where they spend money in local cafes and bars as well as filling the guest houses and hotels.

Highlights last year?

Butefest 2016 - Professor Pumpernickel (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Well, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five delivered the zap of energy every festival needs late on a Sunday afternoon – the buzz which followed their set could be felt hours later.

The Magic Numbers were fantastic, Raintown’s Lady Antebellum-esque sound was glorious and, as a long-standing fan of Tom McRae, it was fantastic to see him peform on the main stage.

Trips into the small acoustic tent were also wonderful – there were truly talented folk to be found playing there, and it had a mystical, chilled-out vibe.

The second stage was also a showcase to see bands that were maybe new to you – The Begbies, among others, played a cracking set.

But it wasn’t just the music that made Butefest stand out.

The atmosphere was laid-back, the event was pitched perfectly at families with plenty of activities to let the kids run themselves ragged with joy, and the whole weekend just worked.

That took a huge amount of effort behind the scenes by a small team of volunteers.

With a solid, hugely successful year two now behind them, they can start the process all over again for the 2017 festival; one the island can all look forward to.