Waverley set to sail for another season

One of the most popular attractions with locals and visitors alike will be back in Rothesay for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Waverley, the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer, will be sailing from Rothesay on Saturday, May 27, through the Kyles of Bute to Tighnabruaich and on Sunday, May 28, you can enjoy the afternoon in Largs or Millport or sail to the Isle of Arran.

Summer sailings begin on Saturday, June 17.

This year marks the 70th year since Waverley’s maiden voyage.

Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the ship was built for the London & North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29, 1940 while evacuating troops from Dunkirk.

Launched on October 2, 1946, from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, she was later towed to Greenock where her triple expansion engines were fitted by Rankin & Blackmore.

These have now become one of the ship’s major attractions.

Ross Cochrane, Waverley’s captain, said: “Waverley is a very special ship full of history and charm there is a trip for everyone, places to be explored and enjoyed for both young and old.

“Every passenger who comes aboard helps this beautiful ship continue to sail and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy a trip on her.

“Some of the most stunning scenery in the world can be found on the wst coast of Scotland and Waverley offers a unique way to experience it. I look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

Waverley’s onboard facilities include a restaurant serving snacks, two bars, heated lounges and a souvenir shop.

To book tickets or for more details go to Waverley or buy tickets from Rothesay Tourist Information Centre.