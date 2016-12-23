Singing final for Rothesay Academy pupil Beth

Rothesay Academy pupil, Beth Swan, has won a place in the National Grand Final of the Open Mic UK competition.

Fifteen-year-old Beth, who is no stranger to the island’s music scene, sang at the Open Mic UK Area Final at the Royal Northern College Of Music in Manchester on Saturday, December 11, and was delighted to learn she’s won a coveted spot in the grand finals which will be held on January 28 in Birmingham. The competition itself attracts over 10,000 acts every year as it travels across the country in search for the UK’s best singers, singer/songwriters, rappers and vocalists, so it’s a tremendous achievement for Beth to have reached the final stage.

Having taken up singing in 2011, Beth has been turning heads in the last four years both on Bute and further afield with performances at Blackpool Music Festival, and Celtic Connections among others.

Beth told us: “It was an amazing experience performing at the Area Finals in Manchester.

“I chose to perform the song “Rhiannon” by Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac on the piano. I just recently found Stevie Nicks and the song when I was watching one of my favourite TV shows a few weeks ago.

“The acoustics in the RNCM were great and the audience was fantastic. I definitely did not expect to get through.”

And looking ahead to the Grand Final next month, Beth is very excited about performing on the stage of Birmingham’s NEC.

“The experience has been brilliant. When I entered the competition I had no idea that I would get past the Regional Final, never mind the Area Final.

“I can’t wait for the Grand Final in January, and I can’t believe I’ll be able to say that I have performed in the NEC!

“I have met so many other talented individuals and lovely people throughout the whole competition.

“It has been fantastic being able to perform with my piano in front of large audiences.”

Best of luck,Beth - Bute’s rooting for you!

>> Follow Beth on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/bethswansings.