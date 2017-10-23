Scotland could face worst of THIRTEEN more storms set to hit this winter

While most of Scotland escaped the worst of Storm Brian last week, forecasters are predicting further severe weather with as many as 13 named storms expected to hit the UK this autumn/winter.

And Scotland looks set to face the brunt of the extreme weather.

The weather warning from independent forecaster AccuWeather will see a record number of named storms batter the UK until January.

Last week, Storm Brian saw gusts hit 80mph (130km/h) with multiple flood warnings in place, but it had little impact north of the border.

However, it appears the worst is yet to come and Scotland is in line for a battering.

Now storm Caroline, Dylan, Eleanor, Fionn, Georgina, Hector, Iona, James, Karen, Larry, Maeve, Niall and Octavia look set to bring more severe weather conditions to the country with flooding and gale force winds likely according to Accuweather.

The forecaster’s Tyler Roys said: “We expect an active storm period until January, with further storms until April.

“Many storm centres are forecast to pass just north of the UK, with a battering of rain in Scotland each time they pass through.”

Roys added: “Many places will see 50-80mph gusts, with some coasts seeing gusts up to 100mph, and we may see well over 100mph on higher ground, especially in Scotland.”