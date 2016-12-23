Rothesay Primary children bring home the Christmas spirit

The youngsters at Rothesay Primary School embraced the Christmas spirit in the run up to the festive break with a wonderful Nativity.play.
The Rev Owain Jones commented that the children almost took the roof off the church with their singing.
Adding to the cheers was a mini Rothesay Primary Pipe Band welcoming everyone to the service.
The collection raised £140 for Calum’s Cabin.
“Our thanks go to everyone who helped with our Nativity and we wish a peaceful festive season to all, with our best wishes for 2017.