Rothesay Primary children bring home the Christmas spirit

The youngsters at Rothesay Primary School embraced the Christmas spirit in the run up to the festive break with a wonderful Nativity.play.

The Rev Owain Jones commented that the children almost took the roof off the church with their singing.

Mary and Joseph in the Rothesay Primary School Nativity Play.

Adding to the cheers was a mini Rothesay Primary Pipe Band welcoming everyone to the service.

The collection raised £140 for Calum’s Cabin.

“Our thanks go to everyone who helped with our Nativity and we wish a peaceful festive season to all, with our best wishes for 2017.