Rewind to darning in tweed mill in 1959 ...

This picture appears to date from around 1959.

It shows a woman darning in a tweed mill in Rothesay – but we have no further information.

If you have an old pictures – from the 1980s even! – you would like to share with our readers please email a jpg version, with some details, to us at news@buteman.com

We welcome pics from readers which celebrate landmark events across the decades and generations, offic e parties, community gatherings, or simply fascinating images from the islands’ rich past, and are always happy to spotlight them on our nostalgia page.

We look forward to hearing from you!