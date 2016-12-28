Put your best foot forward with Bute Ramblers

If your New Year resolutions include getting out and about more then the Isle of Bute Ramblers Group could be exactly what you’re looking for.

It offers an opportunity for people of all ages and fitness levels a chance to meet new friends and get fitter – just what you need to get 2017 off to a great start.

The group organise walks every Saturday, both on and off the island, led by experienced walk leaders. Walks vary from just a few miles over easy terrain to slightly more challenging ones – a full description is provided for every walk to allow you to decide if it’s right for you. Additionally, more detailed advice, can be sought directly from the walk leader, who can also advise on suitable clothing.

Douglas Allan, the new chairman of Isle of Bute Ramblers, said: “Rambling is an excellent way to get out in the fresh air and keep fit. It doesn’t require specialist skills or equipment and is an inexpensive way to lose those extra pounds gained from all that Christmas eating.

“The local walks on the island also lets you see our surroundings from a different perspective not to mention the varied wild life. We are always on the lookout for new members and would be pleased to welcome anyone interested in trying one of our walks.”

Walks have been organised through to the end of March, reflecting a variety of distances and locations and are advertised in the Discovery Centre. The local group website is being redeveloped and in due course, details will be posted there.

The first walk of the New Year is next Monday and will be a three-mile Mystery Walk, departing from the Discovery Centre at 10am.

The following Saturday (January 7) there is a walk starting from Gourock Pier and will take in Tower Hill and Cove Nature Reserve in Greenock. Meet at Rothesay pier in time for the 8.40am ferry to Wemyss Bay. If a walk on the island sounds more appealing, there will be a walk on the January 14 from Kerrycroy to Kingarth via Bruach Point departing Guildford Square on the 9.45am bus.

For more details about the Ramblers please visit www.ramblers.org.uk.