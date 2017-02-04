Nostalgia: Rothesay Youth Club

This week’s photo was sent to us from Iain Gillespie and shows the Rothesay Youth Club Parents’ Night in 1960

Among those pictured are: Tommy Strachan (standing, bottom left), Duncan McDade (on chair), instructor Iain Gillespie (centre), Arthur Stringer (on horse, right), and Archie McAteer (standing, far right).

Many thanks to Iain for sharing this memory, and if you’ve got any photos showing life on Bute from years gone by we’d love to hear from you.

Please email news@buteman.com with the image (at least 1MB in size) and as much information as possible (where it was taken, when, who’s pictured, etc.)