Nostalgia: Craigmore Pier

This week’s photo of Craigmore Pier was submitted to us by Donald Adams who now lives in Canada.

Donald was born in 1936 at Craignethan Hotel, Craigmore, which was owned by his grandparents, and later sadly burned down in the 1960s.

This image came into Donald’s possession from his aunt, Jean Stirling, who owned Craigmore Hotel & Pension, in Crichton Road. Donald says he was no no specific memory of Craigmore Pier when it was intact, but he does remember it in its present condition. long before the first house was built in the field opposite. Many thanks, Donald.

Send your old photos of life on Bute to news@buteman.com - we’d love to hear from you.