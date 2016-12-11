Nostalgia: Busy day at Scalpsie Bay

Scalpsie Bay has long been renowned as one of Bute’s leading beauty spots, with the lack of the infrastructure found at Ettrick Bay only adding to Scalpsie’s tranquil beauty. But it wasn’t always thus, as this image - showing what was probably the busiest day the area has ever seen - clearly demonstrates.

The photograph, sourced from Bute Museum’s archive, unfortunately doesn’t identify when the picture was taken, who the uniform-clad gentlemen are, or, most intriguingly perhaps, why they were there. Any detail which might help fill in the (considerable) gaps will be gratefully received!

